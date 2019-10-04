Three suspected ‘Rolex gang’ members in Sandton shootout and hijacking

Police are on the hunt for three suspected “Rolex gang” members after a shootout and hijacking in Sandton on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was forced to stop his car after a black Ford Fiesta drove into his car,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele in a statement.

Once the Mercedes-Benz had come to a halt, the three assailants robbed the driver of his Rolex watch.

The suspects then tried to hijack a BMW, but the driver of the vehicle wouldn’t give up the car without a fight.

A shootout between the driver and the suspects ensued, forcing the three men to flee the scene.

“The suspects managed to hijack a VW Polo, which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene,” Makhubele said.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

“We are calling on anyone with information to come forward,” Makhubele urged.

