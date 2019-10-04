Traffic cops arrest three men at internet cafe after uncovering suspected forgery operation

Fake drivers’ licences, vehicle licence disks, bank statements, marriage certificates and even asylum documentation were among the items traffic officers uncovered at a backyard internet and printing cafe, said the City of Cape Town on Friday.

The officers arrived at the shop in Koeberg Road on Thursday after they received a tip-off that fraudulent drivers’ licences were sold there, traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said.

They found a stash of fake documents and R12,000 in cash, which they handed over to Maitland police, and seized computers and “even templates for everything from medical certificates to identity documents, passports and salary slips”.

Three men were arrested.

Jordaan said it later transpired that an arrest a traffic officer had made the previous day for a fraudulent driver’s licence could be linked.

“In August, the City’s metro police department made a similar bust in Gugulethu,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.