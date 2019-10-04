Suspect nailed after discovery of 342kg of lion bones at airport

Following the discovery of 342kg of lion bones at OR Tambo International Airport, a man was arrested in Kempton Park on Tuesday, reports Kempton Express.

The 34-year-old suspect briefly appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the illegal possession of the bones.

According to Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu, national police spokesperson, members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Unit, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department SWAT and Crime Intelligence Unit intercepted the suspicious consignment on Tuesday.

The resultant search of the cargo led to the recovery of 12 boxes filled with what was later established to be lion bones reportedly destined for Malaysia, said Mulamu.

The suspect was immediately apprehended and has been charged with contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, congratulated the Green Scorpions for the arrest.

“The success of the joint operation once again confirms that the sharing of information and collaboration between the different law enforcement entities is key in South Africa’s fight against wildlife crime,” she said.

Creecy said environmental management inspectors were alerted to the suspicious shipment on Tuesday after it was discovered there was no booking for the shipment of the lion bones. Three members of the Green Scorpions were joined by a member of the police’s Crime Intelligence Unit.

“According to the transportation document, the shipment had been misdeclared. When the shipment was inspected, 12 boxes of lion bones wrapped in aluminium foil and weighing 342kg were discovered.”

During a follow-up operation, a person was arrested in Kempton Park and taken to OR Tambo International Airport Police Station for questioning.

