Off-duty JMPD officer arrested for murder of motorist

An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has been arrested for allegedly killing a motorist after an altercation.

The incident happened at about 7.15pm on Thursday in South Africa Road, Cosmo City, said JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

According to Minnaar, the off-duty officer was driving a white Golf when he made a u-turn in the read, nearly colliding with a blue Nissan Almera.

“The driver of the blue Almera chased behind the Golf and there were words exchanged, and the occupants of the Almera tried to disarm the off-duty officer.”

The officer used his service pistol to shoot at the Almera.

Minnaar said police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate would probe the incident.

