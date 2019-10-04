 
 
Crime 4.10.2019 06:20 am

Why South Africans have become so violent in many ways

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
File image: iStock

From protests and looting to at schools and in homes, conflicts and arguments have gone out of control, a researcher says.

The latest Victims of Crime report is a reflection of the psychological trauma of the past that the country has not yet healed from and experts say this spillover has led to South Africans resorting to violence as a coping mechanism. On releasing the 2018-2019 report yesterday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke revealed that there was a 50% chance that one was assaulted by their family member or acquaintance and a 22% chance that assaults happened between spouses or intimate partners. The report also suggested that only 35% of South Africans felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhoods at night, though the...


 


 


 

