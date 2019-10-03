Port Shepstone school guard arrested after stolen tablets allegedly found at his home

A Port Shepstone security guard was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught in possession of tablet devices belonging to the school he works at.

When the school opened for the fourth term on Tuesday, 20 tablets were found to have been stolen during a burglary that occurred during the school holidays.

KwaZulu-Natal police were alerted and following an investigation, the security guard was arrested.

During a raid of the guard’s home, six tablets were seized.

“He was immediately placed under arrest. The investigation is ongoing and police hope to recover the devices that have not yet been found,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

The guard faces a charge of burglary and is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

