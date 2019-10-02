KZN police arrest wanted murder suspect in hospital

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have nabbed one of their most wanted murder suspects after he was admitted to Ladysmith Hospital for gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

“The police officers followed up on intelligence with regards to a wanted suspect that was admitted at a Ladysmith hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect was placed under arrest at hospital and he is under police guard,” spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect’s murder and attempted murder docket was placed before the Ezakheni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in absentia.

This comes after an incident on September 7 at 12:30 in Ezakheni where two men were allegedly attacked by three suspects while in their vehicle.

“Khumbulani Mazibuko, 34, was shot and wounded whilst the other victim escaped unscathed. During the shooting, one of the suspects was struck by the victim’s car and his rifle was left on the car bonnet,” Zwane explained.

The suspects subsequently fled the scene in their getaway vehicle, Zwane added.

The injured victim later passed away at the hospital after he succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Ezakheni police station and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit took over the investigation,” Zwane concluded.

The case was remanded to October 10 for a formal bail application.

