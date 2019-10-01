WATCH: SABC crew targeted and robbed

An SABC crew who were about to send footage on a protest in North West were the victims of a robbery on Monday. The crew, who were covering the closing of the Mamusa municipality in the North West province were attacked, assaulted and robbed of their equipment in Schweizer Reneke on Monday.

Reporter Sellwane Khakhau said three men barged into the guesthouse they were in expressing their anger that the crew did not interview certain individuals. She said the assailants complained that the ANC were interviewed.

(Video shot and compiled by the SABC)

The group became hostile and allegedly assaulted the cameraman while throwing verbal insults. The altercation ended due to police interference, New24 reports, and the cameraman has allegedly opened a criminal case with the police.

This is not the first time a crew from the broadcaster fell victim to an attack and theft. In April this year, crew members were robbed of their broadcast equipment while covering a story in Alexandra township.

In March last year, footage of Vuyo Mvoko went viral as assailants targetted them during a live broadcast.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

