SA woman arrested for ‘drugs in vagina’ for two Nigerians in Mauritius

A South African woman has been arrested after allegedly being caught with drugs with an estimated value of Rs 8 million (just over R3.3 million) at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport in Mauritius on September 17.

The Citizen confirmed the arrest with sources on the island.

Mauritius’ Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU) in collaboration with the officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section of the MRA intercepted a South African woman coming from Reunion after being alerted of the “suspicious behaviour” of the woman.

The woman, 34-year-old Nokuphila Mtshali, reportedly introduced herself as a businesswoman who would be on the island for five days.

The officials searched her and found three plastic-wrapped bundles in her private parts containing 528 grams of heroin. The woman reportedly cooperated with the officials, who arranged a fake delivery with fake drugs in an attempt to find her accomplices, reports Mauritius’ lexpress.mu.

The fake delivery led to the arrest of two Nigerian men, Ndubuisi Samuel Ebielonwu, 33, and Eze Collins, 31, and police confiscated an iPhone and cash in rands, Mauritian rupees, US dollar and naira.

The woman was reportedly promised R40,000 for a successful delivery.

They reportedly appeared before the Bail and Remand Court on a charge of drug dealing with aggravating circumstances and importation of drugs with warning of trafficking.

Investigations continue.

