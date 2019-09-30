Vryheid businessman’s murder the latest in ‘criminal syndicate’

The latest person to fall victim to a criminal syndicate operating in the Manguzi area was a Vryheid businessman who was hijacked and killed last weekend, reports Zululand Observer.

According to Manguzi SAPS Station Commander, Colonel Frank Saunders, Gert Pretorius of Vryheid, who deals in aluminium fittings, was lured to Manguzi under the pretext of providing a quotation. An electronic deposit was paid.

“It is believed that on arriving in the Escabazini area, he was hijacked and taken to a forest at Umgodiwemvubu next to the Tembe Elephant Park border fence, to where his last cellphone call was tracked,” said Saunders.

“Police conducted an extensive search for the victim and the vehicle.

“After a while, his vehicle was found close to the border fence and the search for the victim continued into the night.

“At 11pm, Pretorius’ body with a gunshot wound was found next to the P522 road.

“A case of murder and hijacking was opened at the Manguzi police station. No arrest has been made yet,” said Saunders.

Another similar incident occurred recently in the same area, in which a police officer from Durban was hijacked.

He received a phone call to quote for a roofing job, as his wife has a roofing business.

Police have warned the public about this ongoing modus operandi.

They assume the perpetrators use the classified pages to identify their victims.

