Man killed, friend injured in Clifton Beach stabbing

News24 Wire
Photo: SAPS Twitter

The suspects who attacked the victims are yet to be arrested.

An apparent robbery at Clifton’s 3rd Beach in Cape Town on Saturday evening has left a man dead and his friend injured, Western Cape police say.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the victim’s friend is currently in hospital following the attack.

He said the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police after the man – who is in his mid-20s – was stabbed to death at around 21:30.

“The victim’s friend was also stabbed and admitted to hospital.

“The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

