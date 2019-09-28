Manhunt for Kameeldrift farm murder suspects underway

A farmer was shot dead in one of three separate attacks that took place in the Kameeldrift area in Pretoria on Friday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The attack happened around 14:00, on a smallholding in Rinkhalsweg, said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

He said the man was repairing his electric fence when he was approached by two suspects.

“One of the suspects shot the man before they fled the scene,” he said.

“The man succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead on the scene.”

He said the motive for the murder was not immediately clear, adding that a robbery could not be ruled out yet.

This was the third attack in the area on Friday, said AfriForum’s security chief for the northern district Hillel Coetzer.

“The first attack happened around 09:50, and involved a fist fight between farm workers and an attacker,” he said.

“The workers were tied up and the suspects fled. One attacker was injured.”

Coetzer said a second attack happened on a neighbouring farm where workers were also tied up.

