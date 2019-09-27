Man accused of killing KZN pensioner found dead in police cell

Karma appears to take justice into its own hands in the case of the elderly woman who was found dead in her Bluff home on Tuesday, after one of her killers has now been confirmed dead in the holding cells at Brighton Beach police station on Friday, reports Southlands Sun.

“We can confirm that an inquest docket is being investigated by Brighton Beach SAPS. This morning a body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging in the cells. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

According to Brighton Beach police spokesperson, captain Louise le Roux, the body of Bluff resident, 78-year-old Deloras Mary Ireland, was discovered in her home by her son.

Her body was found in the laundromat of the house, concealed between black bags and clothing items.

“The cause of death has not yet been determined, yet visible blunt force trauma to the victims’ head is suspected,” she said.

Lead Detective Captain Marius van der Looy, attached to the Brighton Beach Detective Services, established a task team consisting of members from the detective services environment, visible policing environment, Metro K9 Unit, informers and Community Policing Forum members. “The deceased’s mobile device was active, thus indicating the whereabouts of a possible suspect. The various teams commenced combing the area being placed strategically. The suspects were traced to a building site where they were identified and apprehended by Metro K9 Unit members Warrant Officer Heath Morrison and his dog,” explained Le Roux.

