JMPD stats show more Joburg motorists nabbed for drunk driving

The August 2019 performance statistics by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department reveals officers are arresting more motorists driving under the influence. A whopping 790 arrests were made in July and 1101 in August, which indicates an alarming spike in the rate at which motorists continued to be arrested for drinking and driving.

This despite drunk driving operations continuing in full force and more arrests being made.

The July/August statistics revealed an uncomfortable growing trend in crime across the city:

1101 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol (790 in July)

35 for hijacked or stolen motor vehicles in Augusts (27 in July)

34 for possession of unlicensed firearms (14 in July)

13 for common robbery (17 in July)

12 for assault (7 in July)

11 for stolen goods (13 in July)

The performance statistics were released at the new council chambers in Braamfontein on Thursday, and focused on region-based policing as well as the successes of various operations.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba believes the scourge of drinking and driving remains prevalent due to motorists believing that they can get away with it.

In an interview, he said: “We won’t see any improvement for as long as there’s are no consequences for criminal activists, you can arrest 1000 to 2000. If ever we do not have serious consciousness for drunk and driving, we have no chance of ever succeeding.

“Secondly, something I find very weird when we face massive challenges, is that we are still going out issuing [liquor] licenses places next to churches, next to schools.”

The monthly stats are a measure for the JMPD to reflect on their operations to identify crime trends throughout the city.

