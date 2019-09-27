Crime 27.9.2019 11:27 am

McDonald’s denounces stolen Rolex video

Kaunda Selisho
Two men taking the Rolex off another man in a McDonalds in Boksburg | Image: Facebook

McDonald’s SA is aware of the video and sympathise with the victim, but said that they cannot confirm whether or not this video was indeed filmed on any of their premises. 

McDonald’s South Africa has issued a statement regarding video footage of a robbery that took place on one of their premises in broad daylight.

The video, which was originally shared on community safety and crime Facebook page “Intelligence Bureau SA”, shows two men aggressively taking the watch off another man who was seated in the McDonald’s on North Rand Road in Boksburg.

Other patrons can be seen fleeing after they notice what is happening.

The victim is then seen calmly following the two men out before the video ends.

MCDONALDS. NORTH RAND RD. BOKSBURG NORTH. EMM. GP. ROLEX TAKEN.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Wednesday, 25 September 2019

According to their statement, McDonald’s South Africa is aware of the video, and sympathise with the victim, but said that they cannot confirm whether or not this video was indeed filmed on any of their premises.

 

mcdonalds statement on rolex roberry

Image: Twitter

