McDonald’s denounces stolen Rolex video

McDonald’s South Africa has issued a statement regarding video footage of a robbery that took place on one of their premises in broad daylight.

The video, which was originally shared on community safety and crime Facebook page “Intelligence Bureau SA”, shows two men aggressively taking the watch off another man who was seated in the McDonald’s on North Rand Road in Boksburg.

Other patrons can be seen fleeing after they notice what is happening.

The victim is then seen calmly following the two men out before the video ends.

According to their statement, McDonald’s South Africa is aware of the video, and sympathise with the victim, but said that they cannot confirm whether or not this video was indeed filmed on any of their premises.

