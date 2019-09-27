Mother allegedly burns child for losing school shoes

A five-year-old child from Mfekaye Reserve in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal suffered serious trauma after her mother reportedly burnt her with boiling water for losing her school shoes, reports Zululand Observer.

The child’s injury was brought to the attention of her school principal, Phindile Manqele, who reported to the police that the child had burn wounds all over her thighs.

“The child, who is in Grade R, came to school limping. When her teacher questioned her about it, she was ashamed to give the teacher the honest answer, but her classmates informed the teacher about the incident.

“I have given her a few days off for the wounds to be properly treated and I wish her speedy recovery,” said the principal.

Umkhanyakude police regional spokesperson, Captain Jabulani Mdletshe confirmed the arrest of the child’s mother, after a case was opened by a social worker at Mtubatuba police station last week.

“A 30-year-old mother was arrested at her house last Saturday and charged with burning her child. She appeared in KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was due to re-appear last Friday for a bail application,” said Mdletshe.

