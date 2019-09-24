200 heroin capsules found stashed in underwear of woman visiting inmate at Westville prison

A woman visiting an inmate at the Durban Westville Prison on Sunday was caught trying to smuggle 200 capsules into the facility, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

The woman had been visiting a prisoner who violated his parole conditions, when officials searched her and found suspected heroin hidden in her underwear, according to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

Phiri said police officers were called to the prison and she was arrested immediately. This followed a raid at the prison on Friday, which resulted in the confiscation of several cellphones and dagga, News24 reported. During his visit to the facility on Friday, Lamola instructed correctional services officials to thoroughly search all visitors who frequented the centre and ensure that illegal goods did not enter the premises.

Lamola has warned that harsh action will be taken against those involved in the smuggling of goods into correctional facilities.

“I have been clear that the current levels of contraband smuggling in our facilities are unacceptable. We are absolutely determined to resolve this, and I am pleased that the systems we have put in place are beginning to yield visible results. “Our officials must be at the centre of disrupting these illegal activities,” he said. News24

