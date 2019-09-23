Crime 23.9.2019 08:31 pm

Thieves make off with head of police’s TV sets from his home

News24 Wire
Police commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Phando Jikelo

General Khehla Sitole was in Cape Town at the time, and the house thieves took their chance.

Thieves have made off with two TV sets from national police commissioner Khehla Sitole’s Mpumalanga home, the SA Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Monday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the items were stolen by criminals who were “purely opportunistic”.

The commissioner’s house is under construction and the work was near completion when the theft occurred last Saturday while the general was attending a summit in Cape Town, Naidoo said.

Nothing else was stolen from the house.

News24 understands there was no sign of forced entry on to the premises.

Investigations are under way.

