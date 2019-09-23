Crime 23.9.2019 04:57 pm

Two suspected drug dealers attacked in the Pretoria CBD

Citizen reporter
Picture: Supplied

They have burnt down Union Takeaways.

Two men were taken to Tshwane District Hospital after being beaten by a mob alleging they had been selling drugs. According to an eyewitness, the mob alleged they saw one man delivering drugs to another at one of the shops around Bloed Mall, before beating them.

Tshwane emergency services took the injured men to the hospital.

They burnt down a building where drugs were allegedly sold.

SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubele told The Citizen that he was at the scene and would send out a statement soon.

Other eyewitnesses, however, told IOL that chaos broke out after one of the suspects, identified as a Nigerian national, tried to sell drugs stuffed inside a wig to a woman, who went on to show a group of taxi drivers.

A commotion ensued when an angry mob attacked the alleged seller, who named his partner who was inside a block of flats. They were both beaten up before being rescued by the police, who arrested them, reports the publication.

This is a developing story.

