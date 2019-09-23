Crime 23.9.2019 10:05 am

Female UKZN student stabbed by a man dies in hospital

Daniel Friedman
Sinethemba Ndlovu. Picture: Twitter.

Sinethemba Ndlovu was ‘brutally stabbed’ by a man ‘who forced himself on to her’, according to a friend.

A female student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sinethemba Ndlovu, died in hospital on Sunday after succumbing to her injuries from a stabbing incident.

According to a friend, Ndlovu was “brutally stabbed” by a man “who forced himself on to her while she was working at an event” in Msinga.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane confirmed Ndlovu’s passing, indicating he would provide more details in due course.

Ndlovu’s death comes amid widespread outrage at violence against women and children following the recent murders of victims including Uyinene Mrwetyana, Natasha Conabeer, Jesse Hess, Leighandré Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk, and Meghan Cremer.

Her name was trending on Twitter as people expressed shock, along with the hashtag #AmINext.

This is a developing story.

