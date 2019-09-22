More than 600 arrested in major crime crackdown in Gauteng

Hundreds have been arrested in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane after a police crackdown over the weekend. More than 600 arrests were made in Gauteng as part of Operation O Kae Molao.

Among those arrested were gender-based violence suspects, according to a statement released by the police.

“The operation, which typically also focuses on arresting suspects who are on the run after committing crimes against women and children, yielded positive results as rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault suspects were put behind bars.”

The operation was led by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Major General Theko Pharasi, the deputy provincial police commissioner. Suspects were arrested for various crimes such as murder, fraud, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. Over 30 illegal immigrants were also arrested.

“Operation O Kae Molao is playing a major role in the reduction of crime in Gauteng and is enjoying support from the community members who continue to give fruitful tip-offs and information. The arrested suspects will appear in various courts in the province in due course,” the police said.

In Tshwane, more than 380 suspects were arrested as a result of targeted operations and major roadblocks. Also kicking off on Thursday, Operation Shut Down saw eight roadblocks set up on the main roads of Tshwane, where the police were joined by the Tshwane metro police, Gauteng traffic departments and the road traffic management centre.

Eighty-two people were arrested as a result of the roadblocks for crimes such as the possession of stolen goods, driving under the influence and possession of unlicenced firearms.

“On the N14 freeway the police found a bakkie and trailer that illegally transported perishable goods, namely crocodile meat. The meat was confiscated and was taken by the Department of Health to Onderstepoort,” the district police commissioner of Tshwane, Major General Daniel Mthombeni, said on Sunday.

With a focus on drug-related crimes, 24 more arrests were made in Garsfontein, the Tshwane West Corridor and Tshwane CBD. Mthombeni said this would serve as a warning to criminals.

“Criminals are feeling the heat now in Tshwane through these consistent police operations and intensified police visibility. Criminals should think twice before committing any criminal activities on the streets of Tshwane.”

In the Western Cape, police arrested 125 suspects for drug-related crimes over the weekend on the Cape Flats. Operation Lockdown saw “a substantial quantity of dagga, tik and mandrax tablets being confiscated”, according to provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

“Crimes associated with gangsterism are high on the priority list of the Western Cape police and we will continue to clamp down on the drug trade and illegal possession of firearms.”

Arrests linked to unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the illegal liquor trade were also made over the weekend.

“Our wanted suspect list has been reduced after 48 arrests were made and the illegal liquor trade led to the arrest of 27 people. Protest actions also resulted in the arrest of 16 people on charges of public violence, and fines with a monetary value of R172 400 were issued by traffic officials,” said Mfazi.

“Our endeavours to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape will continue with the joint deployment of the police, SANDF and other law enforcement agencies and our frequent operations will continue be a common occurrence in crime-ridden areas.”

