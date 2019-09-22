Crime 22.9.2019 11:34 am

71-year-old man shot during Johannesburg business robbery

News24 Wire
71-year-old man shot during Johannesburg business robbery

The suspects stole around R3,000 before walking into the workshop, where they shot the owner of a Strydom Park panelbeating business.

A 71-year-old Johannesburg man has been shot during a robbery at his Strydom Park panelbeaters.

On Friday, at around 13:00, two armed men the entered the business premises, on corner Masjien and Fabriek streets, and demanded money from an employee in the reception area, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed.

The suspects took around R3,000 of the company’s money before walking into the workshop, where they shot the business owner.

The 71-year-old man was taken to hospital by one of his employees.

The suspects are still at large. Police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder.

