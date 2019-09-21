House robbers shoot man in the buttocks

A man was shot in the buttocks after a group of men broke into his house in Kwanoxolo in the early hours of Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

The three entered the house in Joza Street by breaking a bedroom window, waking up the owner of the house around 04:40, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said one of the men pointed a firearm at him and took his cellphone and a small amount of money.

“The complainant grappled with the suspect with the firearm and he was shot in his buttocks.”

The house robbers escaped through the same window they had entered. Naidu said a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, believed to have been the suspect’s, was found behind a couch.

The home owner was taken to hospital and police were investigating.

