Three arrested for attacking police in Cape Town and KZN

Three men who shot at police have been arrested in separate incidents in Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. In the early hours of Saturday morning, police officers on patrol in Nyanga approached two armed suspects who refused to surrender, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

“The fleeing suspects who fired shots at the police were pursued. One of our members returned fire and in the process the suspect was wounded and arrested,” he added.

Officers confiscated a 9mm pistol and ammunition from the 27-year-old man. He was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder and the possession of a prohibited firearm. His accomplice was still being sought.

Two people were also arrested in Lamontville on Thursday for attacking police officers, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Saturday.

“The police were escorting the sheriff of the court to execute an eviction order on a premises in Ntuli Street when they met up with an unruly crowd. A group of people attacked the officers, preventing them from executing their duties,” added Gwala.

“They pelted the officers with stones, injuring one and damaging a police vehicle.”

Two men were expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and public violence.<

