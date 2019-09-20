Deputy principal at Cape Town primary school resigns amid molestation allegations

The deputy principal of a Cape Town school accused of molesting several Grade 7 pupils has handed in his resignation after being informed on Friday that disciplinary action would be taken against him, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed.

This after he was suspended following the “concerning allegations”.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school governing body (SGB) of the primary school in Bonteheuwel had initially temporarily suspended the man as he is an SGB appointee.

“It appointed an independent investigator and the investigation is currently being finalised.

“The WCED has arranged for the necessary counselling support for the learners concerned and is supporting the school, as well as monitoring the process,” Hammond added.

On Friday, the Cape Argus reported a pupil had told her mother the deputy principal had allegedly put his hand on her leg and moved it up her skirt before she fled.

She reportedly told the principal but was told not to inform her parents as he would do so. The mother only heard of the alleged incident days later.

The principal and a social worker also spoke to the girls, while one parent laid a criminal case.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo confirmed a sexual assault case had been opened.

He said no further information could be disclosed.

