Murder suspect arrested after ‘hiding for the past 11 months’ – police

The man, 25, is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

On October 1 last year, Siphesihle Mthembu, 31, was in Duffs Road when he was attacked, allegedly by the man.

The victim was shot above his left eye and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was certified dead on arrival at the hospital and a murder case was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation.

“The suspect has been in hiding for the past 11 months and he was eventually traced and arrested in Ntuzuma,” Gwala said.

In another incident in KwaMashu, public order police officers conducted an intelligence-driven operation at the KwaMashu Hostel, following up on information about an illegal firearm.

The police officers proceeded to an address at the hostel where they searched the room and seized a .38 special revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Gwala said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.