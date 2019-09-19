Four men with AK-47s hit Durban jewellery store

Four men wielding AK-47s robbed a jewellery store in the busy Phoenix Plaza Mall, south of central Durban, on Thursday, and escaped following a shootout with police.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the store was robbed around 9.35am, when the men broke into premises and fired a shot.

“They took two bags of jewellery. The police officers responded and there was a shootout. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in the Inanda area.”

A case of robbery had been opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.

Reaction Unit SA head Prem Balram said the men fled in a black Mercedes-Benz which was later recovered in the Bambhayi informal settlement by police.

“Reaction officers and police are currently searching for the heavily armed suspects.”

