‘Rapist’ teacher of 13-year-old sparks call for sex offender list to be checked

In a statement on Thursday, the DA said they had confirmed that a 51-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teacher who had allegedly raped a 13-year-old learner and then given her medication to terminate a subsequent pregnancy remained behind bars.

The man was remanded in custody in Melmoth and later moved to the Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS).

The school has not been named to protect the teenager.

“The DA is deeply disturbed by these claims,” said legislature member Imran Keeka. “In the event that they are true, this most heinous crime of child rape and possibly even attempted murder cannot be fobbed off, and if the alleged perpetrator is found guilty, the justice system must ensure that he is locked up and the key thrown away. At a time when the country is reeling from such acts of violence against women and children it is unforgivable that we are now witnessing yet another example of how unsafe our children are, even with those we entrust to them for so many hours in a day.”

He said his party expected KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to urgently verify that there were no educators in the employ of his department who appeared on the sex offenders list.

“Furthermore, he must assure the people of our province that any person found guilty while in the employ of the department – and who ends up in jail – will be barred from ever coming near our schools or any such facility in KZN where there are children. Whether he will do this is anyone’s guess.”

He said they were hopeful there would be enough evidence on hand to ensure the denial of bail.

“This is critical in order to avoid all manner of repercussions, from returning to the community and possibly interfering with the child concerned to his own life being put in danger if community members decide to take matters into their own hands.”

The DA undertook to write to both the province’s MECs for education and health.

“We expect health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to ensure that the child concerned receives the best possible care as well as proper and adequate counselling. As far as MEC Mshengu is concerned, we expect him to ensure that in the event that bail is granted, this particular educator is prevented from entering any of KZN’s schools premises.

“The DA has already submitted a written parliamentary question to MEC Mshengu about sexual offences and attacks in schools. We expect him to obey the rules of the ‘egislature and respond promptly. This is no time to drag his feet.”\

