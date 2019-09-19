Crime 19.9.2019 11:04 am

12-year-old pupil shot and killed outside Katlehong school

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The child was caught by a stray bullet from a minibus after a man, who died at the scene, was also shot.

A grade six pupil has been shot and killed outside Izibuko Primary School in Katlehong on Wednesday afternoon, the Gauteng education department has confirmed.

The department confirmed the incident, with spokesperson Steve Mabona indicating that education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is currently travelling to the school.

Spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told IOL a man and his wife had gone to the school to collect their child, who’d just returned from a school trip.

“As they were collecting the child, a group of men in a minibus approached them and fired several shots at the man, who died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old as also shot by a stray bullet and he was rushed to hospital, where he later died,” Dlamini said.

Acording to Dlamini, no one else was injured, but several cars were damaged. A manhunt has been launched in an attempt to find the suspects, with no arrests have been made as of yet.

