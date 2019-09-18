Boksburg ‘cops’ hijack Benoni resident

A Benoni resident was left stranded after his Nissan Micra was hijacked by two men driving in a marked police Ford Focus in Boksburg on September 15, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

According to the Boksburg SAPS spokesperson, Const Ntsako Ledwaba, the driver of the Nissan Micra told police he was driving in Boksburg South, en route to Benoni, when the so-called police officers flashed the blue lights to signal to him to pull over at about 10.30pm.

As a law-abiding citizen of the country, the driver complied and stopped, before two men alighted from the “police vehicle”, approached the driver and produced what looked like appointment cards with the police logo on it.

“They asked if he had a firearm in his possession before they instructed him to get out of the car as they wanted to search it. He again complied and stepped out of the car. Both officers got into the victim’s car and drove off, leaving the victim watching helplessly as they drove away in his car with his two cellphones inside the hijacked vehicle,” said Ledwaba.

Thereafter, the marked police Ford Focus was seen making a U-turn and also drove away.

This is the third incident in less than a month, where motorists in Boksburg were targeted by hijackers and robbers who identified themselves as police officers. In one of the cases, the thugs were driving in what the victim said appeared to be a BMW or Golf 7.

The question now is whether the thugs are real cops or imposters.

All the police could say is that they are investigating a case of carjacking, and also trying to establish if these thugs are real cops or not.

