Amanzimtoti woman still reeling after vicious attack

A woman from St Winifreds, Amanzimtoti is still reeling in shock after she was attacked in broad daylight last Tuesday, reports South Coast Sun.

22-year-old Michaela Venter was chatting with a friend outside a complex at about 4pm when a man walked past and asked them for money or food.

“We felt there was something dodgy about him, so my friend walked around my car and threw her phone in.”

The man opened her passenger door to get to the phone, while Michaela went for her pepper spray. Seeing a gap, she grabbed her friend’s phone with her own and ran. The man ran after her and started to attack her to get to the phones.

“He jumped on my back and punched me in the ribs. I dropped my friend’s phone, but he kept on hitting me and [wanted] my ring.”

She said she fought back and screamed and he bit her on her back.

“I thought he was going to stab me the way I was fighting back.”

An elderly man who was waiting in his car outside the same complex then came to assist and tried to pull the attacker off her, but he was shoved to the ground, and the thug made off with the one phone. Michaela was feeling battered and bruised on Wednesday morning and was waiting to see a doctor to assess her injuries.

She opened a case of assault at Toti SAPS.

“The CCPO was quick to respond and I gave them a description of the man.

“I can’t sleep since the attack – I keep on seeing his face and I can smell him. Even my car still smells of him. I have scratches and bruises everywhere and my face and neck are still sore. It is crazy – crime is hectic and you never think it will happen to you.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.