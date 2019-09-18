Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala wants to ‘expose’ Hawks

Mpumalanga businessman Sam Chabalala, also known as Mshengu, has set his sights on the Hawks in an attempt to prove charges against him are fabricated.

Chabalala, who was granted R200,000 bail on Monday, faces charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry, departing and remaining in the borders of South Africa, and giving false information so as to be allowed to enter the country. He is expected back in court on November 22.

The Mpumalanga logistics operator has now claimed he would expose the Hawks as he said charges against him were fabricated and he maintains his innocence, according to the Sowetan. The Hawks, however, sing a different tune, maintaining that Chabalala’s allegations would not derail ongoing investigations.

It was the Hawks who busted the businessman in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, to probe alleged inaccuracies in his citizenship.

Since his arrest, Chabalala’s friend Nkosinathi Ngcongo was shot several times as he was leaving Sam Holdings in Mpumalanga. Ngcongo was interviewed by the Hawks in connection with Chababala’s citizenship status before his death.

Chabalala has claimed he would now employ the services of a private investigator to probe the questionable murder of Ngcongo, whom he described as a brother.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

