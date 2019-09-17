Teacher arrested for rape after impregnating pupil, tricking her into taking ‘abortion pill’

A 51-year-old male teacher has been arrested for alleged rape, the police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed via a statement.

The accused is currently in custody after his arrest on September 13, according to the statement.

“He appeared in the Melmoth Magistrates Court where he was remanded into custody until September 23 for a formal application,” the statement continued.

“It is alleged that the suspect who is a teacher in one of the high schools in Mkhindini Reserve manipulated a minor (13) into believing that they are having a love affair from February 2019 until earlier this month.

“The suspect allegedly had sexual relationship with the minor who was also a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing.

“The suspect allegedly gave the victim tablets and informed her that they were for the pain relief. The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy.

“A case of attempted murder and rape was opened at Melmoth police station and it was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigators who immediately arrested the suspect,” the statement concludes.

(Edited by Daniel Friedman)

