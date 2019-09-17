Man shot dead inside bank in Durban North armed robbery

A man was shot dead inside a bank on Chris Hani Road, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon in an armed robbery, reports Northglen News.

According to Crisis Medical’s Kyle van Reenen, the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

“An unknown amount of money was taken in the robbery. Reports from the scene indicate an armed gunman entered the bank, robbed the victim of money and fired a single shot striking the man in the chest. The man was declared deceased by paramedics. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting getaway vehicle,” he said.

Van Reenen added that members of the Greenwood Park SAPS and Marshall Security were currently searching for the getaway vehicle.

No other injuries were reported in the robbery.

Northglen News is awaiting comment from FNB, where the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.