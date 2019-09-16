Four arrested for kidnapping in Ekurhuleni

Police arrested four men after identifying a suspicious vehicle parked at the Tsakane Police Station last Friday.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers found five occupants, one of whom later confirmed to have been kidnapped and robbed of cash earlier that day, reports African Reporter.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the four suspects were taken into custody.

“Police seized the vehicle the suspects were travelling in, two firearms, one of which was unlicensed, a police appointment card and other SAPS-issued items, including handcuffs and a blue light.

“It was also revealed that the suspects were allegedly demanding thousands of rand from the family of the kidnapped victim in exchange for his safe return,” he explains. The suspects will appear in court in due course on charges of police impersonation, possession of an unlicensed firearm, kidnapping, robbery and extortion. More charges could be added. Gauteng police management welcomed the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the firearms. They also commended the vigilance of the officers who acted on the information of the suspected crime.

