Granddaughter among two nabbed for granny’s murder

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

The granddaughter and her co-accused were arrested in KwaMashu and Mtubatuba.

A 23-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of her 67-year-old grandmother, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

The woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested after an intensive investigation by detectives in KwaMashu, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

It is alleged that they attacked the elderly woman in her house on June 5 in Umcijo Road in KwaMashu.

She was stabbed several times and her hands were tied. Her two cellphones and a TV set were taken.

“Their (police) hard work yielded positive results when they arrested two suspects, including her granddaughter,” said Zwane.

The granddaughter and her co-accused were arrested in KwaMashu and Mtubatuba and items stolen during the attack were also seized.

They face charges of murder and robbery.

