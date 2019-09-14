Teenage girl found dead in shallow grave

A body, believed to be that of a 17-year-old girl, was found in a shallow grave at the Masinenge informal settlement on the South Coast on Friday, reports the South Coast Herald.

She had been stabbed and her throat slit, police reported.

Margate SAPS spokesman Sergeant Sibu Ncane confirmed the news.

It is believed the girl had been visiting a friend in the area on Wednesday when she disappeared.

She was reported missing by her friends.

Upon investigation by members of the SAPS dog unit, her body was recovered.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

