Boyfriend back in court after girlfriend’s head was found in fridge

The man who allegedly beheaded his girlfriend in their flat in April and left her head in a fridge, again appeared in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week.

Elhadji Adama Kebe (31), who abandoned his bail application in May, was arrested at his place of work on West Street shortly after the body of Sibongile Zensile (28) was discovered on April 26.

Kebe appeared in court on Tuesday but the case was postponed until Thursday because of an interpreter. On Thursday the case had to be postponed again to allow for DNA results, further investigations and a decision from the director of public prosecutions.

He will be back in court on October 7.

On April 26, the metro police were alerted by community members in neighbouring flats. They were worried when they didn’t see Zensile in the morning after they had heard disturbing noises during the night.

The officers went to the flat where they had to force open the door to gain entry. They found the beheaded body on the bed. Zensile’s head was found in a fridge in the flat.

Zenzile’s mother, Buyiswa Ncancashe, who is from the Eastern Cape, in May told Kempton Express her daughter was a qualified teacher.

“She was my only child and she is gone. She was my angel, a very obedient, humble and disciplined person. It baffles me that someone else saw it fitting to brutally murder her.”

