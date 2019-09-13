Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala’s manager taken out in ‘hit-style’ shooting

The Citizen has confirmed with reliable sources in the Mpumalanga town of Bethal that a manager at the trucking company Sam Holdings has been killed in what may be a hit, with two shots confirmed to his chest, and one to his head.

The attack took place around 6pm on Thursday.

The victim’s identity has not been made public as yet.

The twenty-something Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala, who owns trucking company Sam Holdings, was admitted to hospital in Emalahleni on Monday night following his arrest, complaining about “stomach complications” in what reports said might have been food poisoning, or just stress.

There had overnight been reports circulating on Twitter that his manager was murdered in a “hail of bullets”, with many social media users speculating on what the possible reasons might be.

What if the guy had information that will send Sam to jail? pic.twitter.com/LRR6O6z0VR — Law Student (@Lebes4) September 12, 2019

After a week of much drama, with The Sowetan reporting that the sickly Chabalala was not allowed to see family and friends due to allegations that a laptop and cellphones were smuggled into his hospital ward, he was expected to finally appear to apply for bail in the Witbank Magistrates’ Court today.

The Citizen was not able to obtain official police comment as yet, but is continuing to reach the provincial police spokesperson.

The Hawks, the elite police unit that arrested Chabalala last Friday after he allegedly paid a bribe to a home affairs official to shut down an investigation of his citizenship, raided the businessman’s private hospital room on Wednesday.