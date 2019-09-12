Durban man in critical condition after shooting

A Durban man thought to be in his 40s had to be hospitalised after he sustained serious gunshot wounds, paramedic services said on Thursday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the shooting, outside the Shoprite on Kenyon and Howden Road in Montclair left the man’s vehicle riddled with bullets.

“Advanced life support medics were on scene to stabilise the man before taking him to a hospital for further care. Police are on scene to investigate.”

