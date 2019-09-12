Crime 12.9.2019 07:23 pm

Durban man in critical condition after shooting

News24 Wire
Photo: Netcare 911

The shooting, outside the Shoprite on Kenyon and Howden Road in Montclair, left the man’s vehicle riddled with bullets.

A Durban man thought to be in his 40s had to be hospitalised after he sustained serious gunshot wounds, paramedic services said on Thursday.

“Advanced life support medics were on scene to stabilise the man before taking him to a hospital for further care. Police are on scene to investigate.”

