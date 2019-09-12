Two in court for manufacturing counterfeit liquor

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at around 2pm, the Umlazi cluster task team together with the Umlazi K9 Unit, KZN, acted on intelligence with regards to the manufacture of counterfeit liquor at Mangazini Reserve in Folweni.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the team proceeded to an identified premises where they found two suspects in the process of manufacturing fake branded vodka.

“The team seized a total of 168 bottles of counterfeit liquor as well as 170 bottle caps suspected to be stolen. Two suspects aged 25 and 26, were placed under arrest,” Zwane said.

The total value of the recovered liquor is estimated at R15,000. The two suspects are expected to appear at the Nsimbini Magistrates Court today, facing charges for possession of counterfeit liquor; contravention of Merchandise Act; theft; fraud and tax evasion, he added.

“These operations are still ongoing to curb the manufacture and sale of counterfeit liquor. Fake alcohol is known to have a serious adverse impact on the health of users and can also lead to chronic diseases and sometimes even death. We are appealing to our citizens not to buy counterfeit liquor and report those that peddle such these dangerous concoctions to police.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

