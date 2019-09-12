Crime 12.9.2019 12:39 pm

Man offers girl he allegedly raped R1 for her silence

Sine Thwala
File image

The 10-year-old girl had been sent to the neighbour’s house to ask for some money when she was sexually assaulted.

A 54-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child is facing the full might of the law.

Police sources said the sexual assault incident took place near the child’s home last year, when she was sent to a neighbour’s house to ask for some money, reports Vryheid Herald.

“The child was sent to this male neighbour’s house to go and ask for R40, as her mother needed to go to town. When the child got to the house, the suspect told the child he could only give her R20 and then proceeded to pull the child into his bedroom,” said Sergeant Ngcobo of Vryheid SAPS.

He committed a number of shocking sexual acts upon the child, then gave his terrified victim R1 and told her not to speak about what had happened.

