Boy, 14, stabs fellow pupil, 17, to death over cellphone at Joburg school

A grade 9 pupil stabbed and killed a grade 10 pupil after the two got into a fight over a cellphone at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, east of Johannesburg, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the two boys, aged 17 and 14, were fighting over a cellphone which resulted in one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other in the chest.

The 17-year-old grade 10 pupil who was stabbed, died on the scene.

According to Steve Mabona, Gauteng education spokesperson, Evaton police arrested the teen suspect and are currently investigating a murder case.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest of the 14-year-old, adding that he was facing a charge of murder.

“It is alleged that the deceased and the suspect were fighting over the phone when the suspect took out the knife and stabbed the deceased on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene,” Masondo said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his shock at the incident, said his spokesperson Mabona.

Mabona said the department dispatched officials from the psycho-social unit to offer counselling services to the affected pupils and teachers.

Meanwhile, the department had another tragedy it was dealing with.

“… we are saddened to inform about this morning’s tragic accident which resulted in the passing of an eight-year-old Johannesburg Autism School learner and his 51-year-old father.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner was travelling to school with his father on a motorcycle, when they were suddenly hit by a Rea-Vaya Bus at the intersection of Empire and Joubert Road. They were both unfortunately declared dead on the scene.”

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to both families and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain and sorrow,” said MEC Lesufi.

Hillbrow police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambe said the driver of the bus allegedly skipped a robot resulting in the crash.

He said no arrest has been made and a culpable homicide case is under investigation.

