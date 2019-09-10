Doctor among nine arrested for theft, drugs in Pretoria

The Tshwane metro police drug unit arrested a man found with 147 brown bags of heroin in his Hammanskraal home on Monday after a tip-off.

The metro police also arrested a further eight people for various crimes over the weekend in Pretoria, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said two of the arrested, one a medical doctor, “were arrested in Sunnyside in possession of four hijacked vehicles – a VW Amarok, VW Tiguan, Audi S3 and Nissan Qashqai”.

ALSO READ: Unregistered Congolese doctor arrested in Durban

“The vehicles were reported to have been stolen in Durban,” Mahamba said.

In a separate incident, the Tshwane metro K9 unit arrested three people in Hercules and Sinoville for possession of drugs.

“Three others were arrested for being a pedestrian source of danger,” Mahamba said.

“The metro police will continue to work hard to fight crime in our city.”

The MMC of community safety, Alderman Karen Meyer, said she was proud that the metro police were tackling the drug situation in the city.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.