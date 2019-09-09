Yvonne Chaka-Chaka shocked as looters target daughter’s store

Looters who targetted shops amid widespread xenophobic attacks across the country on Sunday have left musician Yvonne Chaka-Chaka shocked after her daughter’s shop was left bare by assailants.

Chaka-Chaka, returning from a trip from Namibia, was left breathless after discovering that her daughter Fortunate’s shop in Maboneng fell victim to widespread looting by locals who were targeting shops owned by foreign nationals.

Chaka-Chaka tweeted: “Came back from Namibia, this is what I found. My daughter’s shop broken into and looted. I am [shattered] (broken hearts) lawlessness.”

Came back from Namibia this is what I found my daughter s shop broken into and looted I am shuttered ????????lawlessness pic.twitter.com/FK5jqC4KMH — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) September 8, 2019

The musician, who has spoken against the ongoing violence, said her daughter’s business was self-funded with 35 staff members.

Speaking to TimesLive, she said: “I try to fund her as much as I can but she is very independent and put everything she had into the store. There are a lot of losses and we don’t know what this means for the future of the shop. We can’t continue like this.”

More than 10 people have died with around 600 people arrested following the unrest that began in Pretoria and made its way to Johannesburg CBD. Security forces have to date continued to clash with looters, even going to the extent of police firing rubber bullets.

Johannesburg and other areas have been hit by a surge of attacks against businesses owned by migrants in the last week, which have even led to around 600 Nigerian nationals opting to leave the country on a flight scheduled to leave on Wednesday this week.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

