Massive raid under way in Rosettenville

JMPD, SAPS, Group Forensic and Investigation Service, Gauteng Traffic Police, City of Johannesburg entities, and the K9 unit conducted a raid in Rosettenville south of Johannesburg on Monday morning, reports Southern Courier.

Law enforcement agencies are out in full force, with the raid focusing on drugs, hijacked buildings, prostitution, and dangerous weapons.

During the ongoing raid, law enforcement agencies managed to make three arrests.

As a result of the raid, many shops closed in the Rosettenville area.

