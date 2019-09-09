Crime 9.9.2019 01:44 pm

Massive raid under way in Rosettenville

Lucky Thusi
Raids in Rosettenville on Monday morning. Images: Southern Courier

Law enforcement agencies are out in full force, with the raid focusing on drugs, hijacked buildings, prostitution, and dangerous weapons.

JMPD, SAPS, Group Forensic and Investigation Service, Gauteng Traffic Police, City of Johannesburg entities, and the K9 unit conducted a raid in Rosettenville south of Johannesburg on Monday morning, reports Southern Courier.

ALSO READ: Second fatality confirmed in Joburg CBD anti-foreigner protests

During the ongoing raid, law enforcement agencies managed to make three arrests.

Two suspects in Toby Lane, Linmeyer arrested for possession of animal body parts and a toy gun.

One more suspect was arrested for crystal meth.

Two males and one female arrested during the raid.

As a result of the raid, many shops closed in the Rosettenville area.

