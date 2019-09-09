DA condemns disturbing attack on livestock on KZN farm

Repeated calls to KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi to improve safety on farms and in rural areas have fallen on deaf ears, said the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This comes after a disturbing incident took place on a farm in Dargle, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday, in which armed men allegedly cut a pregnant cow’s back open in an attempt to paralyse it. The cow died of its injuries, but the calf was saved.

After the act was committed, Magma Security and Investigations and local Farm Watch members confronted five armed males who were trying to flee the scene. A shootout ensued, and one of the five suspects was shot dead. Two bags containing stock theft equipment, including knives and fence cutters, were confiscated.

The DA suggested that better security measures be put in place, to avoid such incidents in future.

These include establishing rural safety units similar to the effective and now disbanded commando units, establishing a rural safety directorate with the provincial SAPS, providing funding to establish a citizen band radio network, using technology to help fight crime, and increasing patrols and police efficiency in rural communities.

The “ruthless and barbaric” criminal acts can no longer be tolerated, the party said, especially not due to criminals preying on “peace-loving communities that form the backbone of our economy”.

