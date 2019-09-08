Teenager details kidnapping in Facebook post

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the aunt of Siphelele Kila told police that she had been sent by her grandmother to a shop in Joza.

“Earlier today, Siphelele posted on Facebook that while she was on her way to the shop, a silver-grey Avanza with no number plates stopped next to her. The driver, an African female with two other African males who had a Zulu accent, asked for directions to Extension 7. She showed them the directions,” Govender said.

“The driver allegedly asked her to come with so that she can show them Extension 7 and she got inside the vehicle. They then drove with her towards Ntsika High School and at the robot she asked them where they are going. She was ordered to shut up.”

Govender said the vehicle stopped at an unknown place and Kila was forced inside the boot where she saw another girl.

“The matter was reported at Joza SAPS. A case of kidnaping was opened as well as a missing person enquiry.”

Kila had been wearing a white top, black tights and pink sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or investigating officer Captain Anton Annandale on 082 301 9703.

Recently several cases involving violence against and abuse of women made headlines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a large crowd of protesters in front of Parliament on Thursday following protests calling for decisive government action.

In a later video, he said sexual offences cases which had been closed or not properly investigated in the past would be reviewed. He also promised harsher sentences for those who commit violence against women.

South African women also took to social media, under the hashtag #AmINext, to call for an end to the violence.

