Police call for Bheka Rapolai to come forward after alleged rape and murder of 11-year-old

Acting provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Limpopo Major General Samuel Manala in a statement on Sunday condemned the killing of an 11-year-old girl at the Ga-Marishane village in the Nebo Policing area outside Groblersdal, Limpopo, and called for a man to make himself available for questioning.

The murder occurred between the 5th and 6th of September when the deceased, Thandi Mampane, allegedly left home to school on the 5th and never returned.

“The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village on the 6th of September,” said Manala.

The cause of death was not yet clear, but the police suspected the girl may have been raped before she was killed, which would be confirmed by postmortem.

The police asked that a certain Bheka Rapolai (pictured), avail himself to the Nebo police station or his nearest police station “to assist with investigations in this matter”.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s involved in this matter, were asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Ernest Mogawane at 082 348 7949 or 013 264 0005 or the crime stop number 0860010111, or approach their nearest police station.

“Members of the community who are still perpetrating these type of heinous acts targeting young children are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise,” said Manala.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

