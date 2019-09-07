Thandi Mampane, 11, who went missing after school, found murdered

An 11-year-old Limpopo girl who went missing on Thursday was found dead, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

Thandi Mampane left home for school in Ga-Marishane village outside Groblersdal but never returned home.

It is believed that she was killed between Thursday and Friday, Ngoepe said.

“The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village on Friday. The cause of death for this young girl is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will tell.”

Rape suspicions under investigation

Ngoepe added: “The suspicion and allegations that the deceased might have been raped before she was killed, will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination, [which is] still to be conducted.”

He added that police were looking for a Bheka Rapolai, who should report to the Nebo police station or to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest can contact Detective Warrant Officer Ernest Mogawane on 082 348 7949 or 013 264 0005, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Limpopo acting police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala condemned the incident.

“Members of the community who are still perpetrating this type of heinous acts targeting young children are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise.”

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.